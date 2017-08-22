Chance the Rapper Teases New Music

Photo: Daneil Boczarski / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Chance the Rapper wants fans to know that new music is in the works.

Today (August 22), the Chicago rapper posted a clip to Instagram showing him happily dancing around to a funk-influenced groove, complete with vocoder vocals and part of a verse from the unreleased track.

Watch the video below.

Chance the Rapper is still riding high on 2016 release, Coloring Book, the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy (it took the Best Rap Album award earlier this year).

Watch the explicit tease below.

Mr. #1dubplate

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

