Chance the Rapper Teases New Music

By Scott T. Sterling

Chance the Rapper wants fans to know that new music is in the works.

Today (August 22), the Chicago rapper posted a clip to Instagram showing him happily dancing around to a funk-influenced groove, complete with vocoder vocals and part of a verse from the unreleased track.

Watch the video below.

Chance the Rapper is still riding high on 2016 release, Coloring Book, the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy (it took the Best Rap Album award earlier this year).

