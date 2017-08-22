Blake Shelton Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Nashville Songwriters

By Anthony Donatelli

Blake Shelton is showing love to the backbone of country music: The songwriters.

He took to his Facebook page on Monday (August 21) to share his feelings about how important Nashville’s songwriters are to him and to country music.

“I can’t even begin to compare my songs to the ones the work that they put out,” Shelton said. “I wouldn’t be sitting here with a career right now if it were’t for the songwriters in Nashville.”

Shelton’s powerful message praised the songwriters and gave them the credit they deserve. Watch the full video below:

