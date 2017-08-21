Vance Joy Announces Fall Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Vance Joy has announced a fall headlining tour of the U.S. that kicks off September 30 in Seattle, WA, and run through late October.

The dates will mark the finishing touches on Vance Joy’s current world tour, which has already touched down in Australia, Canada and England.

Fan pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 22 at 10am (all times local). Remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10am (local).

See Vance Joy’s full U.S. tour itinerary below.

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

10/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

10/19 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Somerville Theatre

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

