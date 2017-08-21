Vance Joy Announces Fall Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Vance Joy has announced a fall headlining tour of the U.S. that kicks off September 30 in Seattle, WA, and run through late October.
The dates will mark the finishing touches on Vance Joy’s current world tour, which has already touched down in Australia, Canada and England.
Fan pre-sale begins Tuesday, August 22 at 10am (all times local). Remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10am (local).
See Vance Joy’s full U.S. tour itinerary below.
09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
10/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
10/19 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/21 – Boston, MA @ Somerville Theatre
10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
