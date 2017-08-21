Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood Play Set of Radiohead Rarities

By Hayden Wright

It’s been seven years since Radiohead played “Faust Arp” and “Follow Me Around,” but Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood reintroduced those rare tracks at a benefit last night (Aug. 20) for the earthquake-stricken Italian region of Le Marche.

Related: Radiohead Share Full Lollapalooza 2016 Set

In addition to those songs, the duo performed “A Wolf At The Door” for the first time since 2012 and “Cymbal Rush,” a Yorke solo track, for the first time since 2008.

It was a deep dive into the vaults for Radiohead, in support of a good cause. The evening of rarities took place at the Marcerata Sferisterio and proceeds helped Italians recovering from the devastating 2016 earthquake. One fan on the ground Periscoped the entire set so fans can enjoy the benefit concert in full.