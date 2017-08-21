Logic, Khalid & More Added as VMA Performers

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards has added more artists to the lineup of performers, including Logic, Khalid and Post Malone.

Gucci Mane will now hit the stage with Fifth Harmony to perform their collab hit, “Down.” Logic will showcase his powerful new single, “1-800-273-8255,” with featured artist, Khalid. Post Malone and Best New Artist nominee Julia Michaels have also been added to the bill.

These new additions will join previously announced artists Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, The Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Fifth Harmony, and Shawn Mendes. Katy Perry will host, with P!nk opening the show as she receives the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.

