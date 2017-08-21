Watch Foo Fighters and Rick Astley Perform ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

By Annie Reuter

Music fans attending Japan’s Summersonic Festival on Sunday (Aug. 20) witnessed an unanticipated spectacle when Rick Astley joined headliners the Foo Fighters onstage for an energetic performance of “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome our new best friend, Rick Astley,” frontman Dave Grohl told the festival audience. “This is f—— crazy. I just met him two minutes ago.”

“I gotta remember how you do it, hold on,” Grohl said before playing a riff redolent of “Smells Like Team Spirit.” The messy, but high energy performance was imbued with references to Nirvana’s blockbuster hit as Astley powered through his 1987 hit.

Rickrolling indeed.

Watch their wild performance below: