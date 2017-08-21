Ed Sheeran to Play Washington Living Room

Maren Morris, The Naked and Famous and others will also mount intimate gigs.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Ed Sheeran’s humanitarian interests range from children’s hospices to combatting the Ebola virus in Africa: In his latest charitable gesture, Sheeran will perform in someone’s living room in Washington, D.C. to support Amnesty International.

Sheeran’s intimate gig will take place at an undisclosed private home. While Sheeran performs in D.C. on September 20, hundreds of other performers will play their own small-room sets. Ani DiFranco will perform in New Orleans while The Naked and Famous will play an intimate gig in Los Angeles. In Nashville, Maren Morris will stage a living room show.

The campaign supports Amnesty International’s Give a Home program which provides for refugees around the world. Fans who want to catch Sheeran (and others) in an informal setting can enter to win tickets here.

