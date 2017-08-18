Radiohead Share Full Lollapalooza 2016 Set

Photo: Jim Dyson

Radiohead have shared their complete set from Lollapalooza 2016.

The epic two hour plus headlining set opens with “Burn the Witch,” and features “My Iron Lung,” “No Surprises,” and “Everything in its Right Place.”

The double encore features “Bodysnatchers,” “Paranoid Android” and of course “Karma Police.”

Stream the full set below.

Burn The Witch
Daydreaming
Ful Stop
2 + 2 = 5
Myxomatosis
My Iron Lung
Climbing Up The Walls
No Surprises
Pyramid Song
Bloom
Identikit
The Numbers
The Gloaming
Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
Everything In Its Right Place
Idioteque
There, There

Let Down
Present Tense
Paranoid Android
Nude
Bodysnatchers

Street Spirit
Karma Police

Listen Live