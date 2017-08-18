Meek Mill Arrested for Reckless Endangerment

It is illegal to ride dirt bikes or ATVs in New York City.
By Robyn Collins

Following a performance on The Tonight Show on Thursday (Aug. 17), Meek Mill was arrested for reckless endangerment.

The trouble for Meek started the night before when he allegedly rode his dirt bike around New York City without a helmet, popping wheelies, according to the New York Police Department. It is illegal to ride dirt bikes or ATVs in New York City.

A 911 call from a witness led police to the intersection of West 207th Street and Sherman Ave. around 8:23 p.m. Wednesday night, but the Mill and his posse was gone by the time officers arrived, reports Billboard.

Mill might have gotten away with the offense had he not posted a video of himself on the bike zipping through the streets of Upper Manhattan. When police saw the clip on his Instagram’s live feed, they were able to identify Meek, since he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

