Lady Antebellum’s Baby Fever: Hillary Scott & Dave Haywood Both Expecting

Filed Under: lady antebellum

By Scott T. Sterling

Superstar country act Lady Antebellum is experiencing its very own baby boom, with two of the band’s three members both expecting to welcome a second child into their respective families soon.

Related: Lady Antebellum Cover Shania Twain… in Front of Shania Twain

Singer Hillary Scott is pregnant with husband Chris Tyrell (who serves as the band’s drummer), as is singer/guitarist Dave Haywood’s wife Kelli, according to a joyful Instagram post from the band’s official account featuring the band’s children.

“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!,” the band shared. “We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!

See the celebratory post below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live