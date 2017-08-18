Jana Kramer Releases New Single ‘I’ve Done Love’

Michigan-born country star Jana Kramer has released an emotional new single, “I’ve Done Love.”

Comparing love as a drug, Kramer says the track came together after a lunch with one of the songwriters, Nicolle Galyon.

“I told her my story and touched on relationships and my journey, and she told me hers. And the next day, she said, ‘I have this song,’” Kramer told CMT. “This is the song. This is so me,” Kramer said after hearing the tune. “I’ve been tipsy but never drunk. And I don’t have the sting of needle, and I haven’t woken up with a bottle, but I’ve done love.”

Listen to “I’ve Done Love” below.

