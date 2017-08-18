Jaden Smith Releases Low-Key ‘Diamonds V1’

“I ain’t really with the violence/ You’ll probably see me at Tyga’s house playing violins,"
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Jaden Smith has released a new track “Diamonds V1.” The low-key, vibey song has a coming-of-age theme and contains personal and political references.

“I ain’t really with the violence/ You’ll probably see me at Tyga’s house playing violins,” he raps at one point. In another line he spits, “Don’t forget I wrap a verse around you like a circle,” Clearly, the son of Will Smith is a chip off the old block.

Check out Jaden’s latest below.

