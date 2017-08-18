Gucci Mane Announces New Album ‘Mr. Davis,’ Drops New Single with Migos

By Robyn Collins

To introduce his new album, Mr. Davis, Gucci Mane has dropped a new track featuring Migos, “I Get the Bag.”

Gucci’s new LP is scheduled for released on September 15. It includes his previous collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Make Love,” plus features from the Weeknd, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, Monica and more.

His most recent album, Droptopwop, came out earlier this year. The rapper’s autobiography, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, will be available shortly after the album, on September 19.

Check out “I Get Bag,” and the full Mr. Davis tracklist below.

01 Work in Progress (Intro)

02 Back On

03 I Get the Bag [ft. Migos]

04 Stunting Ain’t Nuthin [ft. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph]

05 Curve [ft. The Weeknd]

06 Enormous [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

07 Members Only

08 Money Make Ya Handsome

09 Changed [ft. Big Sean]

10 We Ride [ft. Monica]

11 Lil Story [ft. Schoolboy Q]

12 Tone It Down [ft. Chris Brown]

13 Make Love

14 Money Piling

15 Jumped Out the Whip [ft. A$AP Rocky]

16 Miss My Woe [ft. Rico Love]

17 Made It (Outro)