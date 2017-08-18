Gucci Mane Announces New Album ‘Mr. Davis,’ Drops New Single with Migos

Filed Under: A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Migos, Mikki Minaj, Rae Sremmurd, Schoolboy Q, Slim Jxmmi, The Weeknd
Photo: Jonathan Mannion

By Robyn Collins

To introduce his new album, Mr. Davis, Gucci Mane has dropped a new track featuring Migos, “I Get the Bag.”

Gucci’s new LP is scheduled for released on September 15. It includes his previous collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Make Love,” plus features from the Weeknd, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, Monica and more.

Related: Gucci Mane Gives Financial Advice in Crazy Spoof Ad

His most recent album, Droptopwop, came out earlier this year. The rapper’s autobiography, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, will be available shortly after the album, on September 19.

Check out “I Get Bag,” and the full Mr. Davis tracklist below.

01 Work in Progress (Intro)
02 Back On
03 I Get the Bag [ft. Migos]
04 Stunting Ain’t Nuthin [ft. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph]
05 Curve [ft. The Weeknd]
06 Enormous [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
07 Members Only
08 Money Make Ya Handsome
09 Changed [ft. Big Sean]
10 We Ride [ft. Monica]
11 Lil Story [ft. Schoolboy Q]
12 Tone It Down [ft. Chris Brown]
13 Make Love
14 Money Piling
15 Jumped Out the Whip [ft. A$AP Rocky]
16 Miss My Woe [ft. Rico Love]
17 Made It (Outro)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live