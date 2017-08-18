Charlie Daniels Defends Trump on Confederate Statue Removal

By Robyn Collins

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels has shared his thoughts about the deadly Charlottesville demonstration and President Donald Trump’s insistence that removing a Confederate statue sets a dangerous precedent.

Related: Charlie Daniels Calls Politicians Puppets in Letter to Congress

While there has been a public outcry to remove Confederate statues from public properties, Daniels said that doing so would erase our history. “How deep in our history are we going to go? Washington was a slave owner,” he told Rita Crosby on Newsmax TV.

Defending Robert E. Lee as an honorable man, and pointing out how many historical characters were actually slave owners, he compared the scenario to ISIS destroying iconography in an effort to reinvent the past.

“They’re not standing there talking,” Daniels said. “The statues are not preaching. They’re not shouting out some kind of crazy epithets. They’re just sitting there. So just turn around and don’t look at them.”

Regarding Charlottesville, the “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer said, “I condemn any group that’s made for the sole purpose of hating human beings of any race, any color, any creed. If that’s their total reason for existing, that’s a horrible thing.”

But Daniels took the President’s position that it wasn’t just the white supremacists that were violent. “I condemn anybody that was hitting other people with sticks. Except for the barrier, I couldn’t tell one side from the other.”

As for Trump’s future, Daniels pointed out that Trump is not a politician. “I say give him a chance, he’s the President. If he fails, the country fails.”