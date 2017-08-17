Metallica’s James Hetfield Preaches Unity, Tolerance

By Scott T. Sterling

With social and racial tensions rising around the world, James Hetfield of Metallica made it clear where the band stands during a show in Edmonton, Canada, last night (August 16).

“Before we go any further, we’ve gotta make something very clear,” Hetfield said during the show, which was live streamed. “Metallica doesn’t give a s—, all right? We don’t give a s— about the differences, okay? We care about the similarities. So the fact that you’re here — we don’t care who you voted for, what you do or don’t eat, we don’t care what color your skin is, what you do for a job. We don’t care what you’ve done in the past. What we do care about is the fact that we’re all together here, celebrating life with music. So for me, you are Metallica family. All are welcome. Are you with us?”

Watch Metallica’s full Edmonton concert here.