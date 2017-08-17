Logic Shares Powerful, Star-Studded ‘1-800-273-8255’ Video

August 17, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Logic

By Scott T. Sterling

Rapper Logic has shared a star-studded new video for his Alessia Cara and Khalid-featuring hit, “1-800-273-8255,” the song’s title being the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In the cinematic clip, actor Coy Stewart plays a high school student dealing with the trials of being gay, with Oscar nominee Don Cheadle as his disgruntled dad and Modern Family star Nolan Gould as Stewart’s love interest. Golden Globe winner Matthew Modine appears as Gould’s father, with Luis Guzman cast as a sympathetic coach.

Watch the intense and powerful video for “1-800-273-8255” below.

