LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Drama Made Into Eminem ‘Stan’ Parody

By Scott T. Sterling

While NBA fans are watching the drama between Cleveland Cavaliers superstars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving unfold, a fan has turned the situation into a video parody of Eminem’s 2000 hit, “Stan.”

The video parody plays on reports that Irving wants to be traded so he’s no longer living under James’ immense shadow, casting Irving in the “Stan” role and writing a sad letter to his superstar teammate.

“Dear LeBron, I wrote you but you’re only subtweeting/I left my cell, my email and my address in Cleveland/I sent two letters to Dan Gilbert you must not have got him/He probably fell off the flat earth or something,” are among the lyrics (referencing Irving’s belief that the Earth is indeed flat).

Watch the video below.

