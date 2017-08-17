Katy Perry Postpones ‘Witness’ Tour, Cites ‘Unavoidable Production Delays’

By Robyn Collins

Katy Perry has postponed the launch of her tour, Witness: The Tour. Instead of beginning September 7 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec the journey will now start on September 19 at the same venue. In a statement, Perry said she didn’t have the set pieces she needed to begin rehearsals.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” she said in a statement. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.”

Perry’s new show has been hyperbolically described by concert promoter AEG Presents as “an imaginative trip from outer-space to inner-space, from the planets to the bottom of our oceans, and a musical journey through Katy Perry’s biggest milestones and mega-hits right up to her latest album. The dramatically original staging means that there isn’t a bad seat in the house, when Katy brings out her band and dancers, along with all the bells and whistles.”

Even if that’s going a bit too far, we’re sure it’ll be a show to remember.

All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the new dates in the same venue, with refunds available at point of purchase. Check out the new schedule here.