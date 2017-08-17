Kane Brown Champions Affordable Housing

Kane Brown is partnering with the organization Make Room to draw attention to the issues faced by struggling renters in America.

The singer will be part of a congressional briefing next month which will focus on the importance of placing affordable rental housing on the national agenda. It is an issue that has affected the artist first-hand.

“When I was younger, my mom and I lived in a car because we didn’t have anywhere to go. After graduating from high school, even though I was working, I didn’t have enough money to pay rent so I stayed with my Nana,” Brown revealed. “I’m proud to partner with Make Room to help other people who have been in similar housing situations. I just want people to know that they can make it through hard times like I did.”

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Kane Brown, one of country music’s most dynamic young stars,” said Ali Solis, President and CEO of Make Room Inc. “As someone who has experienced housing insecurity first hand, Kane knows how devastating its impact can be on a family. With his big heart and powerful appeal, Kane will be a wonderful partner for Make Room as we give voice to struggling renters across the country,” she added.