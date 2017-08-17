Watch Foo Fighters Perform at Greek Acropolis

August 17, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters

By Scott T. Sterling

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters recently played the band’s first-ever live show at the famed Odeon of Herodes Atticus on the site of the ancient Acropolis in Athens, Greece, this summer.

Related: Foo Fighters’ Five Funniest Music Videos

The concert was filmed for PBS series Landmarks Live In Concert that features artists performing at monumental locations around the world.  The show, hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, has been given an official air date of November 10.

“We’ve done some crazy things over the last 20 years,” Grohl said in a press release, “but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done.”

“The Acropolis hasn’t been rocked that hard in a while – maybe 2500 hundred years, give or take,” Chad Smith enthused. “It was an amazing experience, made extra special that I could spend it with my longtime friends, the mighty Foos.”

Watch a preview clip from the show in advance of the Nov. 10 premiere below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live