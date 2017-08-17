Eazy-E’s Widow Sues Eazy-E’s Son for Calling Label Ruthless

By Robyn Collins

Talk about Ruthless. The widow of N.W.A. rapper Eazy-E is suing Eazy’s son and business partners for starting a company under the name Ruthless Records.

Tomica Woods-Wright, has the rights to Compton Records, the label founded by N.W.A.’s Eric “Eazy-E” Wright. He started the company in 1986 in Compton, California under the name Ruthless Records.

That’s why she has filed a trademark infringement suit against Arnold E. White (Bigg A) and Eric Darnel Wright, a.k.a. Lil Eazy-E (Eazy’s son) for launching their own version of Ruthless Records, reports Billboard.

The suit claims that the defendants used the Ruthless Records trademark and ran http://www.ruthlessrecordsinc.com even though their application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark Ruthless Records was denied. The suit calls the actions, “malicious, fraudulent, deliberate, and/or willful.”

In their defense, the new Ruthless says they have the right to use the name because the roots of the are in their president’s blood. “Founded by legendary gangsta rap artist Eazy-E, Ruthless Records Inc. is a globally recognized brand, developing music and marketing in a whole new way.”

“Our old-school outlook mixed with cutting edge technology makes Ruthless Records Inc. a leader in the music business,” the company continued. “Eazy-E’s first-born son and longtime friend are carrying on the legacy that started it all. With Eric LIL Eazy-E Wright Jr as President, Ruthless Records Inc. is on a mission to bring music back to life in a whole new way for a whole new era.”

According to the filing, Ruthless Records and Compton Records, Inc. have been run continuously by Woods-Wright. The suit doesn’t specify monetary damages. It calls for defendants to pay court and attorney fees, punitive and statutory damages, and “further relief as the Court may deem just and appropriate.”