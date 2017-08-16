P!nk Debuts ‘What About Us’ Video

August 16, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: p!nk

P!nk has released the music video for her new single “What About Us.”

The track is the lead single off the singer’s highly-anticipated studio album Beautiful Trauma, which will be released on October 13.

P!nk is no slouch when it comes to making music videos. It was recently announced that she will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Check out P!nk’s highly choreographed new visual below.

