P!nk Reacts to Haters Upset She’s Receiving VMA Video Vanguard Award

Over the years, P!nk has feuded with other artists, including, most notably, Christina Aguilera. So when MTV selected P!nk over Aguilera and others yesterday as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs, some Aguilera supporters took umbrage.

Unperturbed, P!nk took to social media to clap back at her critics. ”

“Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years,” she wrote. “We can no longer be happy for each other. I [love] Xtina, we’ve made amends.”

In her series of tweets, P!nk expressed how music should be a unifying force and that people should celebrate instead of hate.

“Music brings us all together,” she wrote. “The best part of music is — there’s room for everyone to win at the same time. Don’t be what’s wrong w/da world. Let’s be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don’t have to like me at all, I’m ok with that. Just be a decent person.”

See Pink’s tweets below:

