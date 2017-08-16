P!nk Reacts to Haters Upset She’s Receiving VMA Video Vanguard Award

She took to social media to clear the air. August 16, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: p!nk, Pink
Photo: Ryan Aylsworth

By Jon Wiederhorn

Over the years, P!nk has feuded with other artists, including, most notably, Christina Aguilera. So when MTV selected P!nk over Aguilera and others yesterday as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs, some Aguilera supporters took umbrage.

Related: 5 Awesome P!nk Instagram Moments for National Pink Day

Unperturbed, P!nk took to social media to clap back at her critics. ”

“Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years,” she wrote. “We can no longer be happy for each other. I [love] Xtina, we’ve made amends.”

In her series of tweets, P!nk expressed how music should be a unifying force and that people should celebrate instead of hate.

“Music brings us all together,” she wrote. “The best part of music is — there’s room for everyone to win at the same time. Don’t be what’s wrong w/da world. Let’s be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don’t have to like me at all, I’m ok with that. Just be a decent person.”

See Pink’s tweets below:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live