Stream Metallica’s Last North American Show Tonight

August 16, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Metallica
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Metallica fans could very well break the internet tonight (August 16) when the metal legends live stream the final North American show on their “Hardwired” tour from Edmonton, Canada.

The band will get a few weeks off after tonight’s gig and then hit the road again in September for run of dates throughout Europe.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 10:45p EST/7:45p PST.

Check out the live stream below.

