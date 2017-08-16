LCD Soundsystem Go Retro in New ‘Tonite’ Video

August 16, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: lcd soundsystem

By Scott T. Sterling

James Murphy and his band LCD Soundsystem continue their heralded reunion with the release of a new song, “tonite” (the lower case is intentional), which arrives with a flashy retro-styled music video.

Related: LCD Soundsystem Reveal ‘American Dream’ Cover Art

It’s the third song that’s arrived in advance of the group’s forthcoming full-length, American Dream, which is slated for release on September 1. The track follows “Call the Police” and the album’s title track.

Watch the video for LCD Soundsystem’s new song “tonite” below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live