Aaron Carter Thinks He’ll End Up with a Woman

August 16, 2017 5:18 PM
Aaron Carter recently came out as bisexual but thinks it’s likely he’ll end up in a relationship with a woman.

“That doesn’t mean that, you know, that I don’t want to end up with a woman or be with a woman,” he told 98.7 AMP Radio. “But I can still say that’s a good looking dude or that’s a good looking girl, you know, there’s no difference for me… It is what it is, it’s just part of who I am I guess.”

Though Carter parted ways with his girlfriend Madison Parker, she made it clear that his sexuality wasn’t the issue. “My split with Aaron has nothing to do with him being bisexual. Our parting of ways is something that has been coming for some time and it’s the best thing for us both,” she told E! News.

 

 

