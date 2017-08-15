Robert Plant Shares New Music Teaser

August 15, 2017
Robert Plant
Photo: Ed Miles

By Scott T. Sterling 

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has taken to Twitter to share a 30-second snippet of new music.

The brief instrumental excerpt plays over a black background while the phrase “A Way With Words…” slowly appears onscreen. The phrase is also Plant’s new Twitter header and is reflected on the homepage of his official website, suggesting a possible song and/or album time. Listen to the snippet below.

Robert Plant’s last album, Lullaby And … The Ceaseless Roar, was released in 2014 and featured his backing band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

