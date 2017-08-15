Kenny Chesney Reveals ‘Live In No Shoes Nation’ Tracklist, Special Guests

By Scott T. Sterling

Country superstar Kenny Chesney has revealed the 30 songs set to appear on his upcoming live album, Live In No Shoes Nation. Featuring songs recorded in concert over the past 10 years, Chesney is eager to share those moments with his legions of fans, better known as the No Shoes Nation, hence the release’s title.

“You record songs, you put ’em on a record. You know, people think it stops there. Even when it’s on the radio, that’s really between the listener and their life,” Chesney explained. “But when you have people in your life like No Shoes Nation, I’ve come to believe, we figure out what these songs really mean when we get out there on the road and sing ’em together!”

“So as I was listening to some of these tapes, I decided: they’re as much the people who’ve been coming out to the shows as anybody’s! I shouldn’t be the only one listening – and that sent me down a tube into all these summers out there rocking,” Chesney added. “When I told the record company how many songs, they thought I’d lost my mind… And that was before we added ‘Young,’ which really started and defined this chapter, to the list!”

The album is a collection of Chesney’s biggest hits as well as more obscure gems, and features a litany of special guests who’ve joined him onstage over the years, including Eric Church, Mac McAnally, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Grace Potter, Taylor Swift and the Zac Brown Band.

“No Shoes Nation not only knows no boundaries, we love all kinds of music,” Chesney enthused. “It’s why Grace Potter is as loved as Eric Church, why David Lee Murphy gets the same response as Zac Brown and his guys. We love life, we love music and we all really love each other!”

Live In No Shoes Nation is set for release on October 27, 2017. See the full tracklist and special guests below.

Flora–Bama

Summertime

Big Star (with Taylor Swift)

Boston

When I See This Bar (with Eric Church)

No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems

Anything But Mine

Down The Road (with Mac McAnally)

Guitars And Tiki Bars

Hemingway’s Whiskey

Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven (with Zac Brown Band)

I’m Alive

Save It for a Rainy Day (with Old Dominion)

Pirate Flag

Somewhere With You

I Go Back

One Step Up

American Kids

You And Tequila (with Grace Potter)

Young

There Goes My Life

Out Last Night

Dust On The Bottle (with David Lee Murphy)

Coastal

The Boys of Fall

Noise

Old Blue Chair

The Joker / Three Little Birds (with Dave Matthews)

Happy on the Hey Now