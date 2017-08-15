Eminem’s Mansion is on Sale for $2 Million

By Annie Reuter

Eminem is selling his gorgeous Michigan mansion for $1.999 million. The six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath property sits on nearly six acres of land and boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts, entertainment cabana and guest house. A steal for just under $2 million, the rapper is selling his home for nearly half of what he bought it for.

In 2003, the rapper purchased the property for an estimated $4.75 million from the CEO of Kmart — over twice as much as the current listing price E! Online reports. According to CBS Detroit, Em got the house for half of the asking price from Charles Conaway. The former chairman of Kmart ran into legal trouble, eventually resulting in the company’s then-bankruptcy.

The mansion was built in 1986 in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, Mich.

With an album expected out later this fall, Eminem is presumably focusing his energy on new music and not making a profit from his former home.