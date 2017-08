Cole Swindell is back in the studio and hard at work.

The “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” singer shared a photo of himself at an audio console with the caption: “Hard to believe we are starting album 3 today.. So fired up!”

Swindell’s sophomore album You Should Be Here was released in May of 2016. Check out the post below.