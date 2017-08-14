Wiz Khalifa Drops Cameo Filled ‘Something New’ Video

August 14, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: demi lovato, Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa

By Abby Hassler

Wiz Khalifa dropped the music video for his latest track “Something New” today (August 14). The track features Ty Dolla $ign, but the video features a few more friends.

Related: Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ Royalties Up for Auction

The star-studded music video features cameos from Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, O.T. Genasis, Juicy J, Lil Dicky, G-Eazy, Chuck Liddell and Todd Gurley.

This track is the first single from Khalifa’s upcoming studio album, which is due out sometime this fall.

Watch “Something New” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live