‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Ask North Korea Not to Bomb America

August 14, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: John Oliver, Weird Al Yankovic

By Abby Hassler

John Oliver’s latest episode of Last Week Tonight featured a unique, accordion-based diplomacy performance from “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Related: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Teases Rarities Collection with ‘Mario Brothers’ Inspired Trailer

The episode’s main segments surrounded the increasing tensions between North Korea and the U.S., which prompted Oliver to bring on the singer for a show-closing polka tune.

Yankovic’s song revolves around comical requests to North Korea, asking them not to bomb the U.S., such as when he jokes, “Why in the world would you kill Tom Hanks?”

Watch Al’s performance below, it begins around the 24:30 mark.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live