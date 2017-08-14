‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Ask North Korea Not to Bomb America

By Abby Hassler

John Oliver’s latest episode of Last Week Tonight featured a unique, accordion-based diplomacy performance from “Weird Al” Yankovic.

The episode’s main segments surrounded the increasing tensions between North Korea and the U.S., which prompted Oliver to bring on the singer for a show-closing polka tune.

Yankovic’s song revolves around comical requests to North Korea, asking them not to bomb the U.S., such as when he jokes, “Why in the world would you kill Tom Hanks?”

Watch Al’s performance below, it begins around the 24:30 mark.