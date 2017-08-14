Closing Arguments Heard in Taylor Swift Court Case

The legal battle between Taylor Swift and former Denver Country radio DJ, David Mueller is coming to close as the judge heard closing arguments from both parties today.

“That’s not the type of guy who grabs or gropes a superstar, apparently out of the blue,” Mueller’s attorney Gabriel McFarland said.

“Ms. Swift’s story never changed. Ever. For four years,” Swift’s attorney Douglas Baldridge said. “Will aggressors like David Mueller be allowed to victimize their victims?” he asked the jurors.

Baldridge then asked the jury to “return a verdict for a single dollar, a single symbolic dollar, the value of which is immeasurable to all women in this situation.”

The case is now with the jury.

