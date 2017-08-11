Listen to Wiz Khalifa’s Single ‘Something New’

Ty Dolla $ign guests on the track. August 11, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa / Hannah Sider

By Hayden Wright

Wiz Khalifa’s new single, aptly titled “Something New” is being heralded as his first major release since 2014’s Blacc Hollywood. Since then Wiz has worked on a studio album, mixtapes and dozens of singles as a lead and featured artist. As Wiz preps his forthcoming studio album Rolling Papers 2 for a fall release, “Something New” is the first taste of new material and features Ty Dolla $ign contributing guest vocals.

Khalifa’s last blockbuster hit was “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth, which was released on the Furious Seven soundtrack and earned him Golden Globe and GRAMMY nominations. On “Something New,” Wiz raps about a relationship that’s so comfortable, it always feels brand new.

Listen to “Something New” here:

Listen Live