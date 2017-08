By Robyn Collins

Kesha makes her long awaited return today with the release of her new album, Rainbow.

She marked the occasion with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing her new single, “Praying.”

The singer delivered the song with an emotional intensity that made it perfectly clear every word came from the heart. Watch the intense performance below.