Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder

By Robyn Collins

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five member Kidd Creole has been indicted for murder. Yesterday (Aug. 10), the Manhattan district attorney’s office confirmed that a grand jury has voted to indict Creole.

The charge follows an August 1 arrest, in which the rap pioneer allegedly stabbed a homeless man, John Jolly. A source stated that Glover thought the man was hitting on him and “one thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” Jolly died from the stab wounds at a local hospital, reports Spin.