Fiona Apple Sends Emotional Message of Support to Sinead O’Connor

August 11, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Fiona Apple, Sinead O'Connor

Fiona Apple has sent a message of support to embattled artist Sinead O’Connor.

Related: Sinead O’Connor: ‘My Entire Life is Revolving Around Not Dying’

Earlier this week, O’Connor posted an emotional video in which she detailed her struggles with depression and mental illness.

“I am now living in a motel in New Jersey. I’m all by myself,” she said. “Mental illness, it’s like drugs, it doesn’t [care] who you are, and equally what’s worse, the stigma doesn’t care who you are.”

Apple reached to O’Connor via a video posted to her YouTube channel.

“I want you to know that you are my hero,” the visibly shaken singer said. “I just saw the video of you and I don’t want you to feel like that. I don’t want you to feel like that. You’ve given so much. And I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you. I’m your friend — that’s all I want to say — and you’re my hero.”

Watch Fiona’s full message below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live