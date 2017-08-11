Dustin Lynch Shares New Ballad ‘Love Me or Leave Me Alone’

By Robyn Collins

Dustin Lynch has released an emotional new ballad titled “Love Me or Leave Me.”

The song, which is about trying to figure out your role in a relationship, features vocals from Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town.

Lynch first shared the song with Luke Bryan and Little Big Town while they were on tour together, and told Rolling Stone he knew he had something special when they asked for him to play it back three times in a row. It didn’t take long before they were singing along with the chorus.

The track comes from Lynch’s forthcoming album Current Mood, which will be released on Sept. 8.