Big Boi Gives Puppy to 5-Year-Old Girl Paralyzed in Shooting

By Hayden Wright

In April, tragedy struck in Atlanta when a shooter opened fire on a bouncy house at a child’s birthday party: 5-year-old Abriya Ellison was paralyzed in the incident and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Big Boi heard about the family’s hardship and had a special gift. The rapper, who, moonlights as a dog breeder, gifted Abriya one of the bulldog puppies from his brood. Abriya named the puppy “King” and was overjoyed by the present.

Reporter Lori Wilson from WSBTV was there when Big Boi gave the adorable gift—watch footage here: