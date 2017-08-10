Ringo Starr Discusses Paul McCartney Collaboration on New Album

August 10, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr
Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Ringo Starr’s new album Give More Love will be released on September 15. The record features a familiar face, his Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

Related: Ringo Starr Shares ‘We’re on the Road Again’ Featuring Paul McCartney

“Well, I just called him up and said, ‘I got this song called “Show Me the Way,” and I want you to play on it,” Starr told Rolling Stone. “Because he is a really good friend of mine, he said he’d come to L.A. for it. It’s about [my wife] Barbara. She shows me the way. I wanted it to be very personal. While he was there, he also played on “We’re on the Road Again.” That was very kind of him.”

“He’s an incredible musician,” Ringo continued. “He’s incredible at singing too and as a writer, but for me, as a bass player, he is the finest and the most melodic.”

More love indeed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live