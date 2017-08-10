Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Add Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have added 22 additional dates to their tour in support of their collaborative album Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.

The new leg kicks off on October 14 in San Jose, CA.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

10/14 – San Jose, CA City @ National Civic

10/15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

10/20 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

10/22 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner PAC

10/24 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

10/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre – St. Louis

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/2 – Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences

11/3 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

11/5 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

11/7 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

11/9 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

11/12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre

11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/16 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre