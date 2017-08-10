Joe Budden & Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby

Joe made the happy announcement on Instagram. August 10, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Joe Budden
Joe Budden (Photo Credit: Chris McKay/Getty Images)

By Hayden Wright

Joe Budden and his girlfriend, model Cyn Santana, just confirmed that they’re expecting a baby. The duo made the splashy announcement with a high-def Instagram photoshoot and accompanying YouTube video.

The couple has been dating for just over a year, reports XXL Magazine.

Joe captioned the announcement with a long series of “I never…” statements, like “I never had a friend in romance” and “I never knew you or your energy were so radiant.” He went on to thank Santana for helping him “see the light” and embark on this new journey as a couple.

“Thank you for for carrying my child,” he wrote. “Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well. Thank you for every I never Thank you for changing my forever, forever Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance… Because if there’s one thing you’ve taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know.”

See the announcement here:

I Never.... I never knew we'd get here, it's funny... I never saw you in that light. Now I never see light without you. I never courted you, an if I did I never acknowledged it. I never had a friend in romance. I never thought that was possible. I never have laughed this much or hard. I never knew you or your energy were so radiant, enigmatic even.... but I never knew you.......... I never could've been more deprived. I never felt this way before. I never not thank God for every intricate detail that make you whole. It makes me whole. I never imagined you would be as beautiful as you are today, it's beautiful to be a part of. Thank you for it all. Thank you for not only making me stronger, but for being strong enough for us both most times. Thank you for for carrying my child. Thank you for helping me rectify some generational issues, thank you for helping me get it right. Thank you for making that important to you as well. Thank you for every I never Thank you for changing my forever, forever Thank you for hope, joy & acceptance... Because if there's one thing you've taught me is that what tomorrow holds, thank GOD, I never know. I love you. I love y'all. PS - ITS FUCKING LIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden) on

My biggest blessing... In the name of love. Thank you God! 👼🏽

A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on

