James Corden and Friends Spoof Brandy & Monica Hit ‘The Boy is Mine’

By Robyn Collins

James Corden and Jeffrey Tambor have a catfight over Star Wars actor John Boyega in a hilarious new spoof of Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy is Mine.”

During their version of the song, “The Boyega is Mine,” The talk show host and the Transparent actor mimicked the original music video, complete with Corden in satin pajamas and Tambor feeding pancakes to a two-timing Boyega.

“You need to give it up, I’ve had about enough/ It’s not hard to see, the Boyega is mine/ I’m sorry that you seem to be confused, but he belongs to me/ The Boyega is mine!”

By the end of the video, the offended lovers realize what is happening and join forces to let their “man” know that he’s been caught.

