Billie Joe Armstrong Wins #TBT with Childhood Studio Photo

August 10, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day

By Abby Hassler

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong shared a little bit of his past today (August 10) on Instagram with a #ThrowBackThursday photo. In the image, 5-year-old Armstrong seen standing next to a childhood mentor and a studio engineer in a recording studio.

As a caption for the photo, he wrote, “sooo. here’s a fun story. the amazing woman in this photo is Mrs Fiataroni. she basically taught me how to sing. this is a picture of us in 1977 at fantasy studios in Berkeley ca. I was 5 years old. I recorded a record called ‘Look for Love’. 16 years later Green Day recorded Dookie in the same studio. (dude on the right was the engineer).”

Check out the #tbt photo below.

