Alan Jackson Preps ‘Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman’

August 10, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Alan Jackson
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

Alan Jackson will re-release a live DVD recording Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman on Aug, 11. The film features Jackson’s stage performances of songs from his first gospel recording, Precious Memories, originally released in 2006.

Directed by James Burton Jockey, the video includes behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Jackson, his mother and his wife.

“I grew up singing just about every one of these songs,” Jackson said. “And I love that sound, of that organ, and that music really stuck with me and, I’m sure, affected how I hear songs now and write songs, ’cause a lot of those old songs are really pretty, simple melodies that stick with you. These songs mean a lot to me.”

