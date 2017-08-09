Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake Over Ghostwriting?

“I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter,” Kendrick Lamar remarks in a new interview with Rolling Stone. While not specifically calling out Drake, some of the Compton rapper’s comments could be pointed in the Canadian artist’s direction.

When asked if it’s ever okay for a rapper to have a ghostwriter, Lamar said that it depends “on what arena you’re putting yourself in.” Drake himself has been the center of a ghostwriting controversy since Meek Mill tweeted that the “Hotline Bling” star “don’t write his own raps” in 2015.

“If you’re saying you’re a different type of artist and you don’t really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it,” Lamar continued. “Make great music. But the title, it won’t be there.”

Later in the interview, Lamar is asked about his favorite song by Drizzy. “Favorite Drake song [chuckles]. I got a lot of favorite Drake songs,” he answered. “Can’t name one off the back. … He has plenty.”

