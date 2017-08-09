Kelly Clarkson Wants to Collaborate with Cam & Kelsea Ballerini

August 9, 2017 10:00 AM
By Abby Hassler

Country and pop music fans have something to get excited about in the future, as Kelly Clarkson just suggested she wanted to do a trio performance with Cam and Kelsea Ballerini “at some point.”

The excitement began Monday morning (August 7), when Cam wrote on Twitter, “Just spent the morning getting lost in @kelly_clarkson videos. Jeez she is everything. Emotive, crazy range, genuine. Le sigh.” Kelsea Ballerini quickly chimed in, writing, “One of Music’s greatest gifts. I agree.”

To make matters even more adorable, Clarkson replied, writing, “Ladies, what?! So nice. Big fan of both of you as well! I say this calls for a beautiful trio performance at some point,” with several smiling and party hat emojis.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope these three powerhouse singers can get together soon.

Check out the exchange below.

 

