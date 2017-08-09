2 Chainz Drops ‘Door Swangin’ Music Video

August 9, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: 2 Chainz

By Abby Hassler

2 Chainz dropped his new music video for his latest Pretty Girls Like Trap Music track “Door Swangin” today (August 9). In the video, the rapper invites fans and pretty women into his pink trap house.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Joined Onstage by 2 Chainz & Travis Scott

Directed by H Dot Ross, the visual shows off the exterior and interior of the Atlanta native’s hot pink, graffitied house, which appears on the cover art for his latest album. Inside, Chainz and his friends throw around cash and have a good time.

 Watch “Door Swangin” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
DJ Khaled Grateful Drip Pan
Lady A Drip Pan

Listen Live