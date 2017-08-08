Thomas Rhett & Daughter Willa Sport Matching Kimonos

August 8, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Thomas Rhett

By Abby Hassler

Thomas Rhett is loving fatherhood. In the country star’s latest post on Instagram, he shared a cute photo of himself and his daughter Willa Gray donning matching purple and flower-printed kimonos.

In the photo, Rhett smiles as his young daughter stares into the camera, with a pink, pineapple-printed t-shirt on underneath. As a caption for the photo, Rhett acknowledges two friends or fans for the robes, writing, “Thank you for the gifts from Japan.”

Rhett will be a daddy times two sometime soon, as his wife Lauren is expecting their second child this month.

Check out the adorable post below.

Thank you for the gifts from Japan @sophieholiday @julianbulian

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

