Metallica Play ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in San Francisco for SF Giants

The band rocked at Giants Stadium. August 8, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Metallica

By Hayden Wright

For five years in a row, the San Francisco Giants have paid tribute to hometown metal lengeds with Metallica Night, a celebration of the band’s music and legacy. Last night, Metallica was in the house for the event and performed their own take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the first pitch was thrown. During the game, the band hung out with fans, players and the team’s mascot, Lou Seal.

James Hetfield’s guitar bore a huge “GIANTS” sticker and Metallica signed items for a Giants Community Fund auction. Bassist Robert Trujillo had the honor of shouting “Play Ball!” to kick the game off. The Giants may have lost 5-3 to the Chicago cubs, but they won the night in rock and roll friends.

See photos and videos from the evening here:

